Lexagene (CVE:LXG) Trading Down 2.4%

Lexagene Holdings Inc (CVE:LXG) shares traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.83. 54,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 251,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.27 million and a P/E ratio of -8.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.79.

Lexagene Company Profile (CVE:LXG)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated pathogen detection platform in the life sciences and diagnostics industries. The company's platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

