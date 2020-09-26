Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Director 1347 Investors Llc Sells 54,655 Shares

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Director 1347 Investors Llc sold 54,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $430,134.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

1347 Investors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, 1347 Investors Llc sold 7,000 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $61,040.00.

LMB opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 million, a PE ratio of 161.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Limbach Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.68. Limbach had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $135.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Limbach from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Limbach stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Limbach at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

