LiteBitcoin Price Down 35.2% This Week (LBTC)

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. During the last week, LiteBitcoin has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. One LiteBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LiteBitcoin has a market cap of $4,132.68 and $2.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 71% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Profile

LiteBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiteBitcoin’s official website is www.lbtc.info.

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

