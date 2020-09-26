Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 464.5% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:LUMIF opened at $0.62 on Friday. Luminex Resources has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71.

Separately, Haywood Securities began coverage on Luminex Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.80 price objective on the stock.

Luminex Resources Company Profile

Luminex Resources Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resources. The company explores for gold, copper, and other metal deposits. The company owns interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

