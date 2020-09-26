LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 160,148 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in LYFT were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in LYFT by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in LYFT by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,122 shares of company stock worth $597,099. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LYFT Inc has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.54.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $339.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYFT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LYFT from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of LYFT from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of LYFT from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

