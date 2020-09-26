M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 25,760 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,821 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 25,760 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,571 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,079,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $16,789,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $207.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.79 and its 200 day moving average is $189.47. The stock has a market cap of $1,572.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

