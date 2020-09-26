Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MX. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.50 million, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.13. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 251.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 139.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

