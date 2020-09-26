Manna Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Manna has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $44.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Manna has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003543 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,699.21 or 0.99682945 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,835,938 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,009 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

