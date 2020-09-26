ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,297 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 163,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,871 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 136.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 548,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,782,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,461,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.02. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.36.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

