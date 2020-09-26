Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,298,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Marathon Oil worth $26,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $343,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 665.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,097 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,722,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

NYSE:MRO opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $14.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.54 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

