Marui Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Short Interest Down 95.7% in September

Marui Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS MMSMY opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90. Marui Group has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.06.

Get Marui Group alerts:

About Marui Group

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination. It manufactures battery materials, including battery-use zinc powders, hydrogen storage alloys, and lithium manganese oxide and nickel-lithium; catalysts; engineered powders comprising cerium oxide abrasives, tantalum and niobium oxides and carbides, conductive powders, ultra-fine powders, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; copper foils; PVD materials; ceramics for electronic components; and single crystals.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.