Marvell Technology Group Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

MRVL stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.39.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,526 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

