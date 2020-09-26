Mastermind, Inc (OTCMKTS:MMND) Short Interest Update

Mastermind, Inc (OTCMKTS:MMND) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMND opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. Mastermind has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites.

