Mechanical Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Short Interest Update

Mechanical Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MKTY opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. Mechanical Technology has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Get Mechanical Technology alerts:

Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter. Mechanical Technology had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

Mechanical Technology Company Profile

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, through its subsidiary, MTI Instruments, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets precision linear displacement solutions, vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, precision tensile measurement systems, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing/production markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mechanical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechanical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.