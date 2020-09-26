Medusa Mining Limited (ASX:MML) Insider Roy Daniel Purchases 184,125 Shares

Medusa Mining Limited (ASX:MML) insider Roy Daniel purchased 184,125 shares of Medusa Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$159,820.50 ($114,157.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.67.

Get Medusa Mining alerts:

About Medusa Mining

Medusa Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, mining, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for silver and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Co-O mine covering 596 square kilometers located in the Philippines.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Medusa Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medusa Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.