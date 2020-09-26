Megacoin (MEC) Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $168,029.24 and $497.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00427224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011513 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000474 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,158,469 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.