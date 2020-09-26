Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Trading 7.1% Higher

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Ltd (LON:MPL) shares traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 40,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,566,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.83. The company has a market cap of $3.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.36.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile (LON:MPL)

Mercantile Ports and Logistics Limited, formerly SKIL Ports & Logistics Limited, is a holding company. The Company develops, owns and operates port and logistics facilities. It is engaged in developing a port and logistics facility at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra. It intends to develop and operate shallow draft ports or deep draft ports at other locations along the Indian coastline.

