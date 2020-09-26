Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th.

Mercer International has increased its dividend by 16.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mercer International has a dividend payout ratio of -63.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Mercer International to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Get Mercer International alerts:

MERC opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $416.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.44.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MERC shares. CIBC upgraded Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.