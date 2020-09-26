Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Anthony M. Sharett Sells 589 Shares

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $10,843.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,896.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CASH stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $642.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CASH. ValuEngine upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,818,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 35,176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 181,513 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

