Meta Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Meta Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the August 31st total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.43 target price on shares of Meta Growth in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of Meta Growth stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Meta Growth has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10.

About Meta Growth

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates a network of recreational cannabis stores under the Spiritleaf brand. It sells cannabis and accessories through its stores, as well as operates franchise cannabis dispensary. As of May 4, 2020, it operated 47 Spiritleaf retail cannabis stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

