Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,511,232 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 41,521 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Microsoft worth $7,837,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 179,740 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,347,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 205,697 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 272,618 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $207.82 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,572.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

