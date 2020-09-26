Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Oak Grove Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,201 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 32,038 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.0% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $207.82 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,572.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

