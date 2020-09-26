Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,832 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 179,740 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,347,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $534,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 205,697 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 272,618 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $207.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,572.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

