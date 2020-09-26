Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,571 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $207.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,572.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

