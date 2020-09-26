Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,758 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $207.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.47. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,572.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.