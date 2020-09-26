Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,650 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.6% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $207.82 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,572.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.79 and a 200 day moving average of $189.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

