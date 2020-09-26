Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 49,206 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 9.1% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $207.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,572.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.47. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.