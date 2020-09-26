Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,455 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 150,357 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.2% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Shares of MSFT opened at $207.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,572.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

