Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on October 30th

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend by 17.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $115.38 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average of $114.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

