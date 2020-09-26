Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.26% of SpartanNash worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $574.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.94. SpartanNash Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash Co will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.1925 dividend. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,173 shares of company stock worth $337,410. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.