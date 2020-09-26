Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,671 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQIYI by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in IQIYI by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IQIYI by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in IQIYI by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IQ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. CLSA downgraded shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. New Street Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

IQIYI stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. IQIYI Inc has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 118.55% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQIYI Inc will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

