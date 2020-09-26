Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 22.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 14,279 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,871,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $579,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552,514 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,147,753 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $399,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,915 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,259,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,113 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $75,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,222,280 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $356,156,000 after acquiring an additional 777,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Performance Food Group Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,835.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

