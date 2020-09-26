Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Murphy USA worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 660.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 652,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,520,000 after acquiring an additional 567,165 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $29,483,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 423.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 275,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,040,000 after buying an additional 223,075 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 31.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 561,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,379,000 after buying an additional 134,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 11.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,805,000 after buying an additional 118,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $130.89 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.64%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $371,041.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $582,555.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,974.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,796 shares of company stock worth $4,423,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.