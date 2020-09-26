Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $988,000 Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,604,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 309,113 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,192 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $19,886,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 139,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $14.34 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.