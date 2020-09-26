Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 158.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 751,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 460,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.77% of Peabody Energy worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTU shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

Shares of BTU opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The coal producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 55.36%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.76 million. Analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

