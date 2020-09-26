Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Perspecta by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,563,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,499,000 after buying an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perspecta during the 1st quarter worth $77,518,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Perspecta by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,552,000 after purchasing an additional 582,669 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Perspecta by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,601,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,080 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter worth $56,771,000.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $100,732.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 18,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $403,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,439 shares of company stock valued at $553,795 in the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. Perspecta Inc has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Several research firms have commented on PRSP. BidaskClub downgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

