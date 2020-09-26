Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 647,766 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 647,766 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,810.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $4.14 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

