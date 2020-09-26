MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) vs. Shanghai Industrial (NASDAQ:SGHIY) Head-To-Head Contrast

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) and Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of MMA Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of MMA Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MMA Capital has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MMA Capital and Shanghai Industrial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMA Capital $58.17 million 2.18 $100.98 million N/A N/A Shanghai Industrial $4.13 billion 0.42 $427.40 million N/A N/A

Shanghai Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than MMA Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MMA Capital and Shanghai Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MMA Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MMA Capital and Shanghai Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMA Capital 175.49% 28.65% 15.92% Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MMA Capital beats Shanghai Industrial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company's Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business. The company's Real Estate segment engages in property development activities, as well as invests in and operates a hotel. Its Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products; and offers printing services for cigarette packaging, wine packaging, and high-end molded fiber products. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited also issues convertible bonds. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong and is considered as a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment Holding Co., Ltd.

