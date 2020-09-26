Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 998,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.85% of Mobileiron worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOBL. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileiron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mobileiron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOBL opened at $6.64 on Friday. Mobileiron Inc has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The company has a market cap of $776.11 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $58.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.91 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

In related news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $43,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,682.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 105,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $733,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,863 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,010.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

