Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 19,000 Shares

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $1,266,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,654,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,746,598.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 8,587 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $588,724.72.

On Friday, September 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $747,924.66.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $609,210.00.

On Friday, September 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $645,307.32.

On Friday, September 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $683,416.02.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 18,247 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,575.34.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $607,050.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 27,824 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $1,877,007.04.

On Thursday, August 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $1,372,180.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,143 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $1,420,984.89.

Shares of MRNA opened at $69.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.49. Moderna Inc has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The business had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Moderna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

