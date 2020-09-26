Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $1,334,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,946,530 shares in the company, valued at $129,872,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,228,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $628,900.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,299,800.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,600.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $1,497,800.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $1,577,200.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $699,200.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $584,800.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $599,400.00.

MRNA stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 0.47. Moderna Inc has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The company’s revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045,279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after acquiring an additional 438,140 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $68,886,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,642,000 after acquiring an additional 256,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

