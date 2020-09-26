Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock Position Lessened by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,363 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.8% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MHK opened at $94.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.16. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $153.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.