Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,352 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $28,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 193,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

MNTA opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $52.45.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. Research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNTA. Cowen raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

In other news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $33,249.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,172.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $79,283.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,522 shares of company stock worth $8,649,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

