Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Monro worth $14,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,399,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,711,000 after buying an additional 92,215 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Monro by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,221,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,535,000 after buying an additional 358,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Monro by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after buying an additional 94,076 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Monro by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,521,000 after buying an additional 34,442 shares during the period.

Monro stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. Monro Inc has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. Monro had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Monro Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNRO shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

