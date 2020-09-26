Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Mplx from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Mplx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.21.

Shares of MPLX opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. Mplx has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $29.43.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 26.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mplx by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,864 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 2.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 21.1% during the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the first quarter worth about $2,411,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 136.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

