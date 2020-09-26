Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Underperform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MUR. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. MKM Partners raised shares of Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of MUR opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,540,000 after purchasing an additional 958,974 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,658,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,365,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,639,000 after purchasing an additional 335,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 41,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,558,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,501,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

