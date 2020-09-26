Mymetics Corp (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Short Interest Up 551.9% in September

Mymetics Corp (OTCMKTS:MYMX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 551.9% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Mymetics stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Mymetics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

About Mymetics

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on developing vaccines for infectious diseases primarily in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, chikungunya, herpes simplex virus, and the respiratory syncitial virus (RSV) vaccine.

