Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the highest is ($0.71). Myovant Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $33.33 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

In other news, insider Frank Karbe sold 24,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $496,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,646.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $54,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 145,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,066 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.49.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

