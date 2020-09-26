National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 63,468 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 78.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 82,514 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $48.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.43.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $323.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Argus upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

