Netscientific (LON:NSCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Netscientific (LON:NSCI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (11) (($0.14)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON NSCI opened at GBX 62 ($0.81) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08. Netscientific has a one year low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.01.

About Netscientific

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

